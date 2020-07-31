scorecardresearch
Friday, July 31, 2020
Sun Pharma Q1 net loss at Rs 1,655.60 crore

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: July 31, 2020 5:28:47 pm
Signage is displayed at the Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. headquarters in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, May 2, 2019. (Photographer: Kanishka Sonthalia/Bloomberg)

Drug major Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,655.60 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,387.48 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Sun Pharma said in a BSE filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 7,585.25 crore for the quarter under consideration as against Rs 8,374.36 crore for the same period year ago, it added.

Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries closed at Rs 531.75 per scrip on the BSE, up 4.27 per cent over previous close.

