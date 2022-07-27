scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Strong growth in sales in India during H1’22: Unilever

India comes under the Asia/AMET/RUB (Africa, Middle East, Turkey; Russia, Ukraine, Belarus) market region of Unilever, which has reported underlying sales growth of 9 per cent to 13.7 billion Euros.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
July 27, 2022 12:51:14 pm
Unilever logo (Image source: Unilever/ twitter)

The Anglo-Dutch FMCG major Unilever on Tuesday said its sales grew strongly in the priority market of India in the first half of 2022.

The company reported an underlying sales growth of 8.1 per cent in the January-June period of 2022 to 29.6 billion euros, said an earning statement by Unilever.

While Covid-19 restrictions have been eased in most markets, the lockdown in China affected consumers, particularly in the second quarter.

“Of our three priority markets, the USA and India again grew strongly, while sales in China were affected by the lockdowns in the second quarter,” said Unilever CEO Alan Jope.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Former ambassador Navdeep Suri: ‘UAE is our third largest trading p...Premium
Former ambassador Navdeep Suri: ‘UAE is our third largest trading p...
Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attackPremium
Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attack
Officials upgrade Paris trip, clear each other’s bills in ChandigarhPremium
Officials upgrade Paris trip, clear each other’s bills in Chandigarh
‘Had Govt spent 4 hours (on debates), 5 days would not have been wa...Premium
‘Had Govt spent 4 hours (on debates), 5 days would not have been wa...

It will continue to reshape its portfolio, completing the sale of the global tea business ekaterra, and the acquisition of Nutrafol, a leading provider of hair wellness products.

India comes under the Asia/AMET/RUB (Africa, Middle East, Turkey; Russia, Ukraine, Belarus) market region of Unilever, which has reported underlying sales growth of 9 per cent to 13.7 billion Euros.

However, its volume was down 1.1 per cent in the zone. For the second quarter, Unilever’s net sales were 7.1 billion euros in the zone.

Read |Larsen & Toubro shares climb nearly 4% after June quarter earnings

Unilever also changed its guidance for underlying sales growth. “Our guidance for underlying sales growth in 2022 was previously at the top end of a range of 4.5 per cent to 6.5 per cent. We now expect underlying sales growth to be above that range, driven by price with some further pressure on volume,” said Unilever.

Jope said the “challenges of inflation persist and the global macroeconomic outlook is uncertain, but we remain intensely focused on operational excellence and delivery in 2022 and beyond.” Last week, on Jul 19 Unilever’s India subsidiary Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) reported a 13.85 per cent increase in its net profit to Rs 2,391 crore for the June quarter. Its total income was up 20.36 per cent during the quarter under review and stood at Rs 14,757 crore as against Rs 12,260 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

While HUL’s revenue from sales of products in the April-June quarter was Rs 14,331 crore, up 19.46 per cent against Rs 11,996 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

Most Popular

1

Larger plants, more jobs: Gains of early movers on labour reforms

2

Powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake strikes northern Philippines, strongly felt in Manila

3

BJP youth wing worker hacked to death in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district

4

Delhi Confidential: Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma back in business for Congress

5

A case of Supreme Court’s comments going against Indian values

Featured Stories

Parentese, it appears, is near-universal. It is a reminder of how much p...
Parentese, it appears, is near-universal. It is a reminder of how much p...
Executions in Myanmar signal that generals don’t care what world thinks o...
Executions in Myanmar signal that generals don’t care what world thinks o...
Explained: Jane Goodall and the Barbie doll modelled on her
Explained: Jane Goodall and the Barbie doll modelled on her
Explained: Why has Lufthansa cancelled over 1,000 flights on Wednesday?
Explained: Why has Lufthansa cancelled over 1,000 flights on Wednesday?
Rajasthan minister Rajendra Singh Gudha: ‘Gehlot did not fulfil promises ...
Rajasthan minister Rajendra Singh Gudha: ‘Gehlot did not fulfil promises ...
Mann govt draws Oppn fire over 'Delhi interference' as Anmol Sidhu quits ...
Mann govt draws Oppn fire over 'Delhi interference' as Anmol Sidhu quits ...
BJP youth wing worker hacked to death in Karnataka

BJP youth wing worker hacked to death in Karnataka

'Had Govt spent 4 hours (on debates), 5 days would not have been wasted': Kharge

'Had Govt spent 4 hours (on debates), 5 days would not have been wasted': Kharge

Premium
Delhi HC dismisses plea seeking suspension of Satyender Jain

Delhi HC dismisses plea seeking suspension of Satyender Jain

Another Tamil Nadu student dies by suicide, fourth case this month

Another Tamil Nadu student dies by suicide, fourth case this month

Vedanta-Foxconn JV finalises $22 billion investment in Maharashtra

Vedanta-Foxconn JV finalises $22 billion investment in Maharashtra

How chess became a victim of Taliban's policies in Afghanistan

How chess became a victim of Taliban's policies in Afghanistan

Premium
This is how a futuristic 'zero-gravity vertical city' will look like
Saudi Arabia

This is how a futuristic 'zero-gravity vertical city' will look like

Shreyas Talpade to play Vajpayee in Kangana's Emergency, see poster

Shreyas Talpade to play Vajpayee in Kangana's Emergency, see poster

New drugs for diabetes: Good for all or for a few?

New drugs for diabetes: Good for all or for a few?

India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated
Explained

India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated

Premium
Vijay Deverakonda asks Ananya Panday to 'stop flirting' with him
Koffee with Karan

Vijay Deverakonda asks Ananya Panday to 'stop flirting' with him

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 27: Latest News
Advertisement