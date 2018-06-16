Stocks up 2.75 per cent: TCS board okays ‘16,000-cr buyback; m-cap over ‘7 lakh cr

Shares of the company jumped 2.75 per cent and its market capitalisation closed above the Rs 7 lakh crore mark for the first time. Shares of the company jumped 2.75 per cent and its market capitalisation closed above the Rs 7 lakh crore mark for the first time.

The board of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India’s largest IT firm, on Friday approved another share buyback of up to Rs 16,000 crore for the second year in a row. The buyback, at Rs 2,100 per equity share, entails up to 7.61 crore shares or 1.99 per cent of the total paid up equity share capital. Shares of the company jumped 2.75 per cent and its market capitalisation closed above the Rs 7 lakh crore mark for the first time.

“The board of directors of the company at its meeting held today has approved a proposal to buyback up to 7.61 crore equity shares of the company for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 16,000 crore,” TCS said in a regulatory filing. The announcement follows a similar share purchase done by the company last year.

Last year, TCS had undertaken a Rs 16,000-crore mega buyback offer, entailing 5.61 crore shares at a price of Rs 2,850 per scrip. This buyback offer received an overwhelming response, getting subscribed by 221.39 per cent or 12.4 crore shares.

TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan had earlier said the company’s intention is “to keep capital return close to 80-100 per cent of annual free cash flow”. Tech companies have been under pressure to return excess cash on their books to shareholders. In November 2017, Infosys had launched a Rs 13,000-crore buyback offer. HCL Technologies (Rs 3,500 crore) had also undertaken a buyback last year.

“The buyback is proposed to be made from the shareholders of the Company on a proportionate basis under the tender offer route using the stock exchange mechanism in accordance with the provisions contained in the SEBI (Buy Back of Securities) Regulations and the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder,” the company further stated. Promoters hold 71.9 per cent stake in TCS. With the two buybacks in successive years, the company will spend Rs 32,000 crore cash, making it the largest buyback programme in the corporate history.

In the previous buyback of TCS, Tata Sons had tendered around 64.2 per cent of the total shares repurchased by the company. Many big investors like the Government of Singapore, Copthall Mauritius Investments and EuroPacific Growth Fund also participated in it.

Meanwhile, TCS became the first company to close the trading session with a market valuation of over Rs 7 lakh crore. TCS shares of the company jumped 2.75 per cent to close at Rs 1,841.45 on the BSE. During the day, it surged 3.16 per cent to Rs 1,849. On May 25, the company’s market valuation had briefly crossed the Rs 7-lakh crore mark. “The announcement by TCS that it would do a buyback up to Rs 16,000 crore created a flutter amongst the IT stocks, putting pressure on Infosys which rose 3.7 per cent in anticipation,” said VK Sharma, Head Private Client Group, HDFC Securities.

According to analysts, buyback of shares allows companies to invest in themselves as reduction in the number of shares outstanding on the market increases the proportion of shares owned by investors. Buyback also boosts the market valuation of the companies. “With TCS announcing one more buyback, other IT companies, including Infosys, will be under pressure to consider similar offerings,” said an analyst.

