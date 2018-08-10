Follow Us:
Friday, August 10, 2018
Tried and tested! AI capability challenge in the mid-range smartphones Sponsored

Tried and tested! AI capability challenge in the mid-range smartphones

State Bank of India posts third straight quarterly loss

SBI's third consecutive quarterly net loss came in at 48.76 billion rupees for the three months to June 30, compared with a profit of 20.06 billion rupees a year ago.

By: Reuters | Published: August 10, 2018 2:26:49 pm
State Bank of India posts third straight quarterly loss State Bank of India (SBI) reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss on Friday (File Photo)

State Bank of India (SBI) reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss on Friday, as the country’s biggest lender by assets made higher provisions for treasury losses. SBI’s third consecutive quarterly net loss came in at 48.76 billion rupees ($707.28 million) for the three months to June 30, compared with a profit of 20.06 billion rupees a year ago, and a record loss of 77.18 billion rupees in the March quarter.

The latest loss was much larger than analysts’ estimates of 1.71 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 10.69 percent from 10.91 percent in the previous quarter and 9.97 percent last year.

Must Watch

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Xiaomi Mi A2 Phone Review
Watch Now
Xiaomi Mi A2 Phone Review
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement