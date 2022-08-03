scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 03, 2022

Starbucks reports record revenue, driven mostly by Gen Z’s love of iced drinks

Howard Schultz, Starbucks’ founder and interim CEO, said cold beverages, which accounted for 75% of its beverage sales in the quarter, were a Gen Z favorite because young consumers like to customize and make the drink their own, and then post pictures on social media.

By: New York Times |
Updated: August 3, 2022 1:10:32 pm
Increased costs related to higher commodity prices and wages as well as COVID-related shutdowns and restrictions in China put a damper on Starbucks’ overall earnings. (Representational image)

Written by Julie Creswell

Customers flocking to Starbucks and ordering Pineapple Passionfruit refreshers and Iced Shaken Espressos helped propel the coffee giant’s revenue to a record $8.2 billion in the latest quarter, the company said Tuesday.

And while McDonald’s and other restaurants and food companies that have reported earnings over the last couple of weeks have noted that they were beginning to see customers slowing their spending or trading down to cheaper items on their menus, executives at Starbucks said its customers — and specifically the Generation Z cohort — showed no signs of reducing their intake of Iced Cinnamon Dolce Latte anytime soon.

Howard Schultz, Starbucks’ founder and interim CEO, said cold beverages, which accounted for 75% of its beverage sales in the quarter, were a Gen Z favorite because young consumers like to customize and make the drink their own, and then post pictures on social media.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Why is a Chinese ‘spy ship’ heading for a Sri Lank...Premium
Explained: Why is a Chinese ‘spy ship’ heading for a Sri Lank...
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...Premium
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...
Explained: India’s One-China stand and relations with TaiwanPremium
Explained: India’s One-China stand and relations with Taiwan
A translation revolution for an inclusive, prosperous IndiaPremium
A translation revolution for an inclusive, prosperous India

“We’re at the early stages with cold beverages in the modifiers and customization, and that gives us a competitive advantage,” Schultz said. And he predicted continued profitability as more employees returned to offices and picked up their morning coffees on the way.

Still, increased costs related to higher commodity prices and wages as well as COVID-related shutdowns and restrictions in China put a damper on Starbucks’ overall earnings. Operating income fell 13% in the April-to-June quarter to $1.3 billion from $1.5 billion a year earlier.

Schultz, who took over the reins of Starbucks for the third time in April, most recently from Kevin Johnson, said he and his team had spent much of the last four months visiting Starbucks stores all over the world and meeting with employees. Those meetings helped shape what the company in July deemed its “reinvention.”

Schultz also said that the company was interviewing potential candidates for the top job and that he was likely to stay on “as long as necessary” to make sure the candidate had a seamless start. He said he would then make a transition to the board of directors to “mentor and help” the next CEO.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 03-08-2022 at 12:48:11 pm

Most Popular

1

Fazil picked up as target out of 6 names, after BJP youth leader murder: Police

2

Supreme Court collegium meets on next CJI, new postings

3

Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan, Live Updates: China summons US envoy, warns America shall 'pay price' as Pelosi visits Taipei

4

On Kanyakumari to Kashmir skateboard expedition, Kerala man dies in road mishap in Haryana

5

Explained: What is China's problem with Nancy Pelosi visiting Taiwan?

Featured Stories

English footballer’s celebration of victory in Wembley brought a moment o...
English footballer’s celebration of victory in Wembley brought a moment o...
President Joe Biden scores a few points at home, but Zawahiri's presence ...
President Joe Biden scores a few points at home, but Zawahiri's presence ...
Explained: Why is a Chinese 'spy ship' heading for a Sri Lankan port, wha...
Explained: Why is a Chinese 'spy ship' heading for a Sri Lankan port, wha...
Explained: Why Beyoncé changed the lyrics of her new song, 'Heated' just ...
Explained: Why Beyoncé changed the lyrics of her new song, 'Heated' just ...
It is Hooda’s Congress: Kuldeep Bishnoi on his way to BJP, AICC in-charge...
It is Hooda’s Congress: Kuldeep Bishnoi on his way to BJP, AICC in-charge...
Gender-neutral uniforms: Why a Kerala IUML leader has drawn the line
Gender-neutral uniforms: Why a Kerala IUML leader has drawn the line
Why a Kerala IUML leader has drawn the line
Gender-neutral uniforms

Why a Kerala IUML leader has drawn the line

Brad Pitt adds charm to a lacklustre film
Bullet Train review

Brad Pitt adds charm to a lacklustre film

On skateboard expedition, Kerala man dies in road mishap

On skateboard expedition, Kerala man dies in road mishap

Explained: India's One-China stand and relations with Taiwan

Explained: India's One-China stand and relations with Taiwan

Premium
Uddhav loyalist among five arrested for attack on Uday Samant's car

Uddhav loyalist among five arrested for attack on Uday Samant's car

What connects Uddhav to WWII cartoonist David Low
Opinion

What connects Uddhav to WWII cartoonist David Low

Why Beyoncé changed lyrics of her new song two days after release
Explained

Why Beyoncé changed lyrics of her new song two days after release

This Chennai bakery served during World Wars; its cakes & cookies still unique after 137 years
Know Your City

This Chennai bakery served during World Wars; its cakes & cookies still unique after 137 years

The longest survivors have lived for more than 33 yrs after heart transplant

The longest survivors have lived for more than 33 yrs after heart transplant

What Tabu said when Karan Johar told her she was 'wasted' in 'Fanaa'

What Tabu said when Karan Johar told her she was 'wasted' in 'Fanaa'

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 03: Latest News
Advertisement