Srinivasan back as Chair at Sundaram-Clayton

On February 26, the company had announced the resignation of Vivek S Joshi as Director and CEO and Key Managerial Personnel of the company effective March 31, 2026 due to personal reasons.

In an unusual development, Venu Srinivasan, the Chairman Emeritus and Managing Director of Sundaram-Clayton Ltd — part of the TVS group — has returned as its Chairman and MD at the company’s board meeting on Monday.

Simultaneously, R Gopalan stepped down from his position as Chairman of the company with immediate effect and will continue as Non-Executive Independent Director, the company said in an exchange filing. “Venu Srinivasan was re-designated as Chair and MD of the company with immediate effect,” it said after the board meeting. The Board of Directors also approved the withdrawal of the resignation by PD Dev Kishan and rescinded the relieving of Kishan as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer, and the appointment of M Muthulakshmi as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer.