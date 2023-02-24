scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 24, 2023
Advertisement

SpiceJet’s Q3 revenue jumps five-fold to Rs 107 cr amid surge in demand

In the third quarter of the current fiscal, the airline's net profit stood at Rs 221 crore.

Spicejet Q3 resultRevenues of SpiceJet rose to Rs 2,794 crore in the latest quarter under review compared to Rs 2,679 crore in the year-ago period. (File image)

No-frills airline SpiceJet on Friday reported a higher net profit of Rs 107 crore in the three months ended December 2022, helped by better performance in passenger and cargo businesses.

The carrier had a net profit of Rs 23.28 crore in the year-ago period.

“Despite a big jump in passenger traffic, business continued to be impacted by high fuel prices and depreciating rupee,” it said in a release.

In the third quarter of the current fiscal, the airline’s net profit stood at Rs 221 crore, excluding forex adjustment and the corresponding figure in the same period a year ago was at Rs 20 crore.

Revenues of SpiceJet rose to Rs 2,794 crore in the latest quarter under review compared to Rs 2,679 crore in the year-ago period.

“The profits have been driven by a strong performance in both our passenger and cargo businesses. There are renewed signs of recovery and some very positive developments and restructuring initiatives in the immediate offing that would significantly strengthen and deleverage our balance sheet.” “Air travel has come roaring back touching newer heights… we look forward to a robust and exciting 2023,” SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh said.

Also Read
Byju, Byju’s, WhiteHat Jr, WhiteHatJr, Byju’s co-founder Byju Raveendran, Business news, Indian express, Current Affairs
WhiteHatJr, most high-profile buy of Byju’s, set to close
Why sought hearing a case against Adani after a year: Bombay HC asks SFIO
LIC holding, adani row, Life Insurance Corporation of India, Life Insurance Corporation, Adani Group companies, adani group, Ambuja Cements and ACC, Business news, Indian express, Current Affairs
Hindenburg report fallout: First time, value of LIC holding in Adani comp...
Adani Asia roadshow
Adani Group to hold Asia fixed-income roadshow next week

Shares of the airline surged nearly 13 per cent to Rs 39.90 apiece in late afternoon trade on the BSE.

First published on: 24-02-2023 at 15:29 IST
Next Story

Nawazuddin Siddiqui moves HC seeking whereabouts of children in custody of ex-wife; resolve issues, says court

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 24: Latest News
Advertisement
close