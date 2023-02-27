scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 27, 2023
SpiceJet approves transfer of cargo business; to raise Rs 2,500 crore via QIB

SpiceJet approved to transfer of its cargo business undertaking on a slump sale basis to its subsidiary SpiceXpress and Logistics Pvt Ltd (SXPL).

SpiceJet share issue(File image)
SpiceJet approves transfer of cargo business; to raise Rs 2,500 crore via QIB
No-frills airline SpiceJet Monday approved to transfer of its cargo business undertaking on a slump sale basis to its subsidiary SpiceXpress and Logistics Pvt Ltd (SXPL), the airline said in a filing with the BSE.

The domestic airline, in a meeting with board of directors held today, also said it will issue eligible securities to qualified institutional buyers to raise fresh capital of up to Rs 2,500 crore. The company has approved the share issue preferential basis at Rs 48 per share to aircraft lessors.

“The Board of Directors of the Company has agreed to enter into a Business Transfer Agreement with its subsidiary namely SpiceXpress and Logistics Private Limited (“SXPL”) for transfer of its cargo business undertaking as a going concern, on slump sale basis,” SpiceJet said in its notice.

The company’s cargo business will be “exclusively undertaken by SXPL effective April 1, 2023 or such other date as may be finalised”, the company said.

SpiceJet’s share price jumped 3.27 per cent on the news, and was trading at Rs 41 at 1 pm on BSE.

It added, “The consideration for said transfer of cargo business undertaking shall be discharged by SXPL by issuance of securities in the combination of equity shares and Compulsorily Convertible Debentures (“CCDs”) to the Company for an aggregate amount of Rs 2,555.77 crore.”

“As a part of ongoing restructuring with aircraft lessors Carlyle Aviation Partner (or its affiliated entities) and other aircraft lessors, all these CCDs will be transferred to those aircraft lessors who agree to exchange their lease liabilities for an aggregate amount equivalent to total nominal value of such CCDs in accordance with the relevant provisions of applicable laws and receipt of applicable regulatory approvals, as may be required,” SpiceJet added.

The no-frills airline further stated that, as a part of a proposed restructuring with aircraft lessor Carlyle Aviation Partners (and its affiliated entities), SpiceJet will issue “equity shares on preferential basis to these aircraft lessors consequent upon conversion of their existing lease liabilities equivalent to an amount not exceeding US$29.5 million at price of Rs 48 per equity share or such price.”

First published on: 27-02-2023 at 13:08 IST
