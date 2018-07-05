SpiceJet announces ‘Mega Monsoon Sale’ introduces fares starting at Rs 999 SpiceJet announces ‘Mega Monsoon Sale’ introduces fares starting at Rs 999

SpiceJet, the low-cost carrier, on Thursday announced a ‘Mega Monsoon Sale’ of domestic flight with ticket prices starting at Rs 999 which is all-inclusive. The discounts can be availed by booking between July 4 and July 8 for travel till October 8. The discount is applicable only on one-way fares and on non-stop flights.

There is an extra 20% off on meals, choice of seats, priority check-in, and other add-ons. Under this promo code, the traveler can get up to 20% discount only on the add-on products being purchased. This offer is valid for both one-way and round-trip bookings and for both domestic and international travel, which have been booked between July 4 and July 8.

Travelers can book tickets on the SpiceJet website, online travel portals, the SpiceJet mobile application, through travel agents and at the company’s offices located at the airport.

More details on the SpiceJet website.

