Special CBI court frames charges against Naveen Jindal and others

A special CBI court in Delhi Thursday framed charges against industrialist Naveen Jindal, his firm Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) and four others in connection with an alleged scam in the allocation of a coal block in Madhya Pradesh.

Special judge Bharat Parashar framed charges under sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code against Jindal, Jindal Steel and Power Limited’s former director Sushil Maroo, former deputy managing director Anand Goyal, CEO Vikrant Gujral and the company’s authorised signatory D N Abrol.

The court framed the charges after the accused pleaded not guilty and claimed trial in the case pertaining to the allocation of the Urtan North coal block in Madhya Pradesh.