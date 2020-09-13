SP Group to ‘vigorously contest’ Tata Sons move in SC against pledging shares

The Tatas had made it clear there is a restriction on transfer of Tata Sons shares to a non-shareholder since it is a closely held company.

The Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) Group Saturday said it will “vigorously contest” the “frivolous and misguided” claims made by Tata Sons in an application before the Supreme Court to restrain the promoters of the SP Group from raising funds by pledging Tata Sons shares as security.

The Tatas had made it clear there is a restriction on transfer of Tata Sons shares to a non-shareholder since it is a closely held company. It has argued that the articles of association (AoA) stipulate that shares cannot change hands, including to lenders or other parties and the right of first refusal rests with Tata Sons.

An SP Group spokesperson said, “This vindictive move by Tata Sons is solely aimed to create delays and roadblocks in the fundraise that will jeopardize the future of 60,000 employees and over 1 lakh migrant workers who draw sustenance by working at various SP Group facilities.” This calculated move by Tata is intended to inflict irreparable damage on the SP Group. “These actions are a departure from the values and ethos of the founders of the Tata group… We will vigorously contest these frivolous and misguided claims in the Supreme Court,” SP Group said.

“… These funds are intended to mitigate the severe stress caused by Covid pandemic, deleverage the group’s balance sheet, support its financial obligations and protect the livelihoods of its workforce,” the SP Group said.

