scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022

S&P Global Ratings upgrades Axis Bank rating on improving asset quality

The US-based agency said India's robust economic growth should support borrowers' creditworthiness and Axis Bank's weak loans, or nonperforming loans, could decline to 2.5-3 per cent of total loans by end-March 2023, from 3.7 per cent as of March 31, 2022.

Axis Bank bonds, Axis Bank newsAxis Bank branch in Noida Sector 51. (File express photo by Gajendra Yadav)

S&P Global Ratings on Tuesday upped its credit rating on Axis Bank with a stable outlook on expectations that the private sector lender will maintain good asset quality over the next two years.

The US-based agency said India’s robust economic growth should support borrowers’ creditworthiness and Axis Bank’s weak loans, or nonperforming loans, could decline to 2.5-3 per cent of total loans by end-March 2023, from 3.7 per cent as of March 31, 2022.

Axis Bank can absorb the impact of higher inflation and interest rates, S&P said.

The long-term and short-term issuer credit rating on Axis Bank has been raised to ‘BBB-/A-3’ from ‘BB+/B’.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Development of Great Nicobar: strategic imperative and ecological concernsPremium
Development of Great Nicobar: strategic imperative and ecological concerns
Beneath the lustre of Statue of Unity, some dark spots for BJPPremium
Beneath the lustre of Statue of Unity, some dark spots for BJP
Delhi Confidential: BJP brings out the big guns ahead of Delhi’s MC...Premium
Delhi Confidential: BJP brings out the big guns ahead of Delhi’s MC...
In 30 months, RBI fines Rs 73 cr in 48 cases, but no details on bank viol...Premium
In 30 months, RBI fines Rs 73 cr in 48 cases, but no details on bank viol...

The outlook on the long-term rating is stable. The long-term issue rating on the bank’s senior unsecured notes has been raised to ‘BBB-‘ from ‘BB+’.

“The stable outlook reflects the bank’s strong market position, ample capital buffers, and stable deposit base. Axis Bank should be able to maintain its good asset quality, supported by stable macroeconomic conditions in India and the bank’s well-developed risk management,” S&P said.

The agency said that the small and midsize enterprise sector and low-income households are vulnerable to rising interest rates and high inflation. However, in case of moderate interest-rate hikes, these risks are manageable for Axis Bank.

Advertisement

“The bank’s ample provisioning and capital buffers can help absorb a moderate rise in credit stress. The bank’s tighter risk management should also support credit quality. Axis Bank’s asset quality is likely to stay better than the Indian sector average and comparable to that of similar rated international peers over the next two years.

This follows gradual improvements in recent years with a resolution and recovery of legacy weak loans,” it said.

The stable outlook reflects our view that the bank will maintain its strong market position in India’s banking sector over the next two years. The bank’s capitalization should stay comfortable… Steady growth in Axis Bank’s retail deposit base as well as good access to capital markets should support its funding profile, S&P added.

Advertisement

“An upgrade of Axis Bank is unlikely over the next one to two years. This is because an upgrade will require an improvement in the bank’s financial profile as well as the sovereign credit rating on India,” S&P added.

Shares of Axis Bank were trading at Rs 869.10 apiece on BSE on Tuesday, down 0.07 per cent over its previous closing price of Rs 869.70 apiece on Monday.

First published on: 22-11-2022 at 01:50:09 pm
Next Story

Sergio Aguero, Messi’s former roommate, angry that he hasn’t been allowed to visit the Argentine team camp in Qatar

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 22: Latest News
Advertisement