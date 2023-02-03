scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 03, 2023
Advertisement

S&P Global Ratings revises outlook on Adani Ports, Adani Electricity to negative

Adani Group has responded to the Hindenburg report allegations and also decided to return funds from a fully subscribed USD 2.4-billion offer of shares in the promoters' flagship company Adani Enterprises Ltd due to market volatility.

adani group"There is a risk that investor concerns about the group's governance and disclosures are larger than we have currently factored into our ratings," S&P said in a statement.
Listen to this article
S&P Global Ratings revises outlook on Adani Ports, Adani Electricity to negative
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

S&P Global Ratings on Friday revised outlook on Adani Ports and Adani Electricity to negative from stable while affirming the rating.

A US short-seller report alleging significant governance issues for the Adani Group, many of which relate to disclosures and actions at the shareholder level, has triggered a sharp fall in Adani Group entities’ equity and bond prices.

Don't miss |The Adani-Hindenburg saga: A complete guide to what’s happened so far

The company has responded to the allegations and also decided to return funds from a fully subscribed USD 2.4-billion offer of shares in the promoters’ flagship company Adani Enterprises Ltd due to market volatility.

“There is a risk that investor concerns about the group’s governance and disclosures are larger than we have currently factored into our ratings, or that new investigations and negative market sentiment may lead to increased cost of capital and reduce funding access for rated entities,” S&P said in a statement.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 3, 2023: Learn about Coastal Regulation Zone, Follow-o...
UPSC Key- February 3, 2023: Learn about Coastal Regulation Zone, Follow-o...
JCB Prize for Literature 2022-winning translator Baran Farooqi on growing...
JCB Prize for Literature 2022-winning translator Baran Farooqi on growing...
Delhi Confidential: Meet, greet and part in Parliament
Delhi Confidential: Meet, greet and part in Parliament
In Jamtara, old panchayat buildings turned into libraries and study circl...
In Jamtara, old panchayat buildings turned into libraries and study circl...

As a result, it revised the rating outlook to negative from stable on Adani Electricity and Adani Ports.

“We affirmed our issuer and issue ratings on the entities as their business fundamentals remain intact, short-term liquidity is adequate, and debt maturities in the next 12 months are manageable,” it added.

First published on: 03-02-2023 at 21:28 IST
Next Story

CM Bhupendra Patel to inaugurate flyover bridge in Rajkot tomorrow

Express Exclusive FM Nirmala Sitharaman speaks to The Indian Express sharing insights on Budget 2023
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 03: Latest News
Advertisement
close