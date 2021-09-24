Some users facing ‘difficulties’, will ‘streamline’ I-T portal: Infosys

Infosys on Thursday acknowledged that some users continue to experience difficulties in accessing the income tax portal and assured that it is working expeditiously, in collaboration with the Income Tax Department, to further streamline end-user experience.

The Bengaluru-based company said the portal has seen steady increase in usage over the last few weeks, and more than three crore taxpayers have logged into it and successfully completed various transactions.

“Even as the portal makes sustained progress with crores of taxpayers successfully performing transactions, the company acknowledges the difficulties some users continue to experience and is working expeditiously, in collaboration with the I-T Department, to further streamline end-user experience,” Infosys said in a statement.

It added that over the last few weeks, the portal has seen steady increase in usage with “taxpayers’ concerns being progressively addressed”.