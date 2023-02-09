Size of Indian banks much larger to be affected: Das

Amid concerns over the controversy surrounding the Adani Group and its impact on the domestic financial system, the Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday said the size and the resilience of the Indian banking system is much larger and stronger to be affected by any individual incident.

He reiterated that the banks have complied with the large exposure frame of the RBI and are well-capitalised.

“The strength, the size and the resilience of the Indian banking system is now much larger and much stronger to be affected by an individual incident or the case like this (rout in the shares of the Adani Group). The banking system is strong,” Das said in a response to a question on whether RBI will give any guidance to banks on their exposure to the Adani Group going ahead.

He was talking to reporters after announcing the monetary policy, in which the RBI raised the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.50 per cent.

The stocks of various listed companies of the Adani Group came under heavy selling pressure since January 25, a day after the US-based short seller Hindenburg Research came out with a report accusing it of a ‘brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud’.

Last week, the RBI, while alluding to the Adani Group crisis, issued a statement saying the banking sector remains stable and that various parameters of banks relating to capital adequacy, asset quality, liquidity, provision coverage and profitability are healthy.

The RBI Governor further said banks lend to a company on the basis on its fundamentals and not on its market capitalisation. “This whole perception is coming because of the market capitalisation of the shares of the Group. When banks lend money to a company or to a group of companies, they do not lend on the basis of market capitalisation of that particular company. Banks lend on the basis of the strength and the fundamentals of that company,” he said, adding that banks have very robust appraisal mechanisms.

Recently, the country’s largest lender State Bank of India, last week, said its total outstanding exposure to the Adani Group is Rs 27,000 crore, which is 0.9 per cent of its total loan book size of Rs 31.33 lakh crore as on end-December 2022. While Axis Bank clarified that its total outstanding to the Group entities as a percentage of net advances stood 0.94 per cent as of December 31, 2022, state-run Punjab National Bank said its exposure was Rs 7,000 crore.

The RBI Deputy Governor M K Jain said that domestic banks exposure to the Adani Group is against the underlying assets, the operating cash flows and the projects under implementation, and not based on the market capitalisation.

Advertisement

“The exposure, as of now, is not significant across all the banks and NBFCs. The exposure against shares of the domestic banks is insignificant,” Jain clarified.

Das said in the last three-four years, RBI has taken a number of steps to strengthen the resilience of Indian banks. It has issued guidelines about the functioning of the audit risk management committees. Also, the RBI has made it mandatory for appointment of chief risk officer and chief compliance officer in banks.

“I would like to add at this point in time that the Indian banking sector, including the NBFC sector, continues to be resilient and strong,” he stated.