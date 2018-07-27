Showcause notice issued to Medanta Hospital

Medanta – The Medicity hospital has been issued a showcause notice by the District Appropriate Authority Medanta – The Medicity hospital has been issued a showcause notice by the District Appropriate Authority

Medanta – The Medicity hospital has been issued a showcause notice by the District Appropriate Authority, following allegations that the doctor carrying out the echocardiology procedure at the facility was operating machines and giving out reports without registration required to operate the machine, officials said.

The matter came to light Thursday during a meeting of the district advisory committee, constituted to implement the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act.

“Acting upon this complaint, the authority has issued a showcause notice to the hospital and their response on the same is awaited,” said an authority spokesperson. The hospital did not respond despite repeated attempts.

