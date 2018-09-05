Shivinder moves NCLT against elder brother, ex-Religare CMD

Shivinder Mohan Singh (L), Malvinder Mohan Singh Shivinder Mohan Singh (L), Malvinder Mohan Singh

Shivinder Mohan Singh has filed a case against his elder brother Malvinder Mohan Singh and former chairman and managing director of Religare Enterprises Limited (REL) Sunil Godhwani in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) citing “oppression and mismanagement” of their investment firm RHC Holding, as well as Fortis Healthcare and REL.

The brothers used to be promoters of Fortis Healthcare, REL as well as Ranbaxy Laboratories. RHC Holding is an investment firm controlled by them.

“The collective, ongoing, actions of Malvinder and Sunil Godhwani led to a systematic undermining of the interest of the companies and their shareholders mentioned above as also the committed and loyal employees of the group,” Shivinder said in a statement on Tuesday.

On June 29, Fortis Healthcare said that Sebi has ordered a forensic audit on the company, which admitted to systemic lapses in giving Rs 494.14 crore loans to firms controlled by its erstwhile promoters — Singh brothers. Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP, the independent auditor of the Fortis Healthcare, on July 7 stated that the Fortis’ board of directors is unable to determine at present whether a fraud has occurred in the company or not.

“For two decades now, Malvinder and I, Shivinder Mohan Singh, have been synonymous with one another. Though the fact is, I have all along been the publicly supportive younger brother to Malvinder’s Chairmanship of the group, who took decisions on behalf of the family. My focus and passion has always and solely been Fortis Healthcare since its inception … I took public retirement to my Spiritual home, Beas to serve my Master, in 2015; leaving the thriving company I founded in ‘trusted’ hands and in a period of less than two years, it has moved towards disintegration and ruin of a national healthcare asset,” Shivinder stated.

Fortis Healthcare on August 14 announced that its shareholders agreed to the acquisition of the domestic healthcare chain by IHH Healthcare. Singh brothers were not the promoters during the sale.

“While the group businesses were in “Competent” hands, red flags have crept up in the group with disturbing regularity. Decisions taken in Religare’s NBFC arm; the transaction and subsequent management of the sale of the group’s then flagship — Ranbaxy — to Daiichi, culminating in one of the most damaging Arbitration cases in the history of India Inc, the unimaginable losses accumulated in running a private charter airline business (Ligare aviation), all these only go to show that the malaise is systemic,” Shivinder stated.

On April 29, 2016, the Singapore arbitration tribunal fined Singh brothers around Rs 3,500 crore for “concealing and misrepresenting” facts from Daiichi Sankyo when it purchased about 35 per cent in Ranbaxy in 2008. Delhi High Court this year upheld the tribunal’s order.

Recently, the RHC Holding had sent two legal notices to Religare seeking around Rs 2,500 crore in damages. “While it saddens me immensely and I wish Malvinder well; I can no longer be party to activities in which transparency and ethics are consistently negated. It has come to a point where this means that I am now disassociating from my brother as a business partner and will be pursuing an independent path going forward,” Shivinder added.

“…my family reputation kept me a silent spectator, as I mutely watched the organisation I founded come to a point where it was publicly auctioned; where my family and myself have been stripped of our legacy, our finances and my personal credibility. Despite my best efforts… to salvage the situation, the continued systemic missteps resulted in a quicksand which now seems beyond resolution…,” he added.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App