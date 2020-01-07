Shivalik Mercantile Co-op gets RBI nod to become small finance bank

As per the RBI, the transition will be under the “Scheme on voluntary transition of Urban Co-operative Bank into a Small Finance Bank” issued on September 27, 2018. (Representational image) As per the RBI, the transition will be under the “Scheme on voluntary transition of Urban Co-operative Bank into a Small Finance Bank” issued on September 27, 2018. (Representational image)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has granted “in-principle” approval to Shivalik Mercantile Co-operative Bank for transition into a small finance bank (SFB). This is the first licence issued by the RBI to an urban co-operative bank (UCB) to become an SFB under its new policy regime.

As per the RBI, the transition will be under the “Scheme on voluntary transition of Urban Co-operative Bank into a Small Finance Bank” issued on September 27, 2018. “The ‘in-principle’ approval granted will be valid for 18 months to enable the applicant to comply with the requirements under the scheme, the guidelines for ‘on tap’ licensing of SFBs in the private sector dated December 5, 2019 and fulfil other conditions as stipulated by the RBI,” the RBI said.

Shivalik Bank, headquartered in Saharanpur, UP, had a deposit base of Rs 1,051 crore, advances of Rs 715 crore and a network of 31 branches as of March 2019.On being satisfied that the applicant has complied with the requisite conditions laid down by it as part of “in-principle” approval, the RBI would consider granting it a licence for commencing banking business under the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 as an SFB, the RBI said. However, many leading co-operative banks are reportedly not keen on becoming an SFB as it would mean that they would have to give up their ‘universal bank’ status to become SFBs, which are supposed to be ‘narrow banks’. Once they are converted into SFBs, UCBs will be shackled by the lending restrictions that SFBs face currently. As universal banks, UCBs can undertake all banking activities permitted to commercial banks. SFBs are required to extend 75 per cent of their loans to sectors eligible for classification as priority sector lending, comprising loans to agriculture, micro, small and medium enterprises, education, housing, and others.

In the Statement on Developmental and Regulatory Policies issued on June 6, 2018, the RBI had announced that it would allow voluntary transition of UCBs which meet certain conditions into SFBs as recommended by the high powered committee on UCBs chaired by R Gandhi. Accordingly, scheme on voluntary transition of UCB into a SFB was issued on September 27, 2018. In December 2019, the RBI opened the on-tap licensing window for SFBs, stating that the minimum paid-up voting equity capital/net worth requirement will be Rs 200 crore.

