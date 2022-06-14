scorecardresearch
Tuesday, June 14, 2022
Shekhar Bajaj resigns from Bajaj Auto board

Shekhar Bajaj is the chairman and managing director of Bajaj Electricals since 1994.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
Updated: June 14, 2022 8:26:31 pm
Shekhar Bajaj is the chairman and managing director of Bajaj Electricals since 1994.

Bajaj Auto on Tuesday said Shekhar Bajaj has tendered his resignation as a non-executive director of the company due to health reasons.

The resignation is with effect from June 30, 2022, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Shekhar Bajaj is the chairman and managing director of Bajaj Electricals since 1994.

