Shekhar Bajaj resigns from Bajaj Auto board

New Delhi
June 14, 2022
Updated: June 14, 2022 8:26:31 pm
Bajaj Auto on Tuesday said Shekhar Bajaj has tendered his resignation as a non-executive director of the company due to health reasons.
The resignation is with effect from June 30, 2022, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Shekhar Bajaj is the chairman and managing director of Bajaj Electricals since 1994.
