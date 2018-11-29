Shares of Jet Airways soar five per cent on stake sale speculation

Shares of Jet Airways on Wednesday surged over 5 per cent amid reports that Naresh Goyal will sell stake in the company. The stock soared 5.20 per cent to end at Rs 308.80 on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 8.94 per cent to Rs 319.80 at one stage.

In a clarification to the stock exchanges, the company said that the subject news is “speculative in nature”. “Please note that the subject news is speculative in nature and we are committed to make appropriate disclosures in accordance with applicable regulations to avoid any speculative activities,” “Jet Airways said in a BSE filing. There have been no discussions or decisions by the board, which would require a disclosure, the filing said. The company is, however, unable to comment on the reasons for the increase in its share price on the stock exchanges, it said.

The market was agog with speculation that Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways, which has a 24 per cent equity stake in Jet Airways, is looking to raise its stake to up to 49 per cent, the maximum a foreign airline can hold as per the foreign direct investment rules for the aviation sector. According to sources, Etihad has also zeroed in on a local Indian partner, which will also pick equity in Jet Airways so that in alliance it can dilute Jet’s promoter chairman Naresh Goyal’s 51 per cent stake to have some sort of management control in the airline. The FDI guidelines also stipulate that the management control of an airline having foreign investment should vest in Indian partners.

Etihad bought a 24 per cent stake in Jet Airways for Rs 2,060 crore in May 2013. In October, Etihad had pumped in $35 million as a pre-purchase payment for Jet’s flying miles programme — JetPrivilege — in which it holds a majority stake of 51 per cent.