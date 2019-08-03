Sector scan: Sun Pharma set to shut down part of Vadodara R&D unit, 80 staff may lose jobs

In a move that may leave around 80 employees jobless, Indian drug maker Sun Pharmaceutical has decided to shut down two of its clinical pharmacology units (CPUs) in the country for not being “cost competitive compared to the industry.”

In a letter to employees about the move, parts of which The Indian Express has viewed, Sun Pharmaceutical has announced it will shut down its Tandalja and Akota CPUs, part of the company’s Vadodara Research and Development (R&D) unit.

This is because of the “sub-optimal utilisation” of these units, which were found not to be cost competitive, according to the letter.

A clinical pharmacology unit (CPU) is dedicated to conducting early-phase clinical studies.

The decision to close these units has been made “after a long and careful review of available options”, according to the letter. At the same time, it added that the company would be “supporting the affected employees over and above contractual and legal obligations” and would also provide “the services of an outplacement firm as well as that of a counselor.”

A Sun Pharma spokesperson confirmed the development and that the units together employed “around” 80 persons.

“While we continue to make investments in our R&D operations, we also constantly evaluate our resources and future capacity requirements to bring in efficiencies in cost and processes. To ensure optimal utilisation of Clinical Pharmacology Units that conduct bio-equivalence studies, we are discontinuing operations at two centers at Tandalja & Akota, Vadodara,” stated the spokesperson in response to an email by The Indian Express.

“The bio-equivalence studies from these centers will be transferred to our other facilities. We are offering full support to the affected employees and helping them with outplacement services. We are intimating all regulatory authorities and ensuring that we comply with all regulations,” the spokesperson added.

However, the spokesperson did not respond to queries about whether the pharma major was reviewing any additional CPUs for similar action. Sun Pharma has 10 R&D units, including according to the company’s website.

The move to discontinue these units comes as a result of pricing and competitiveness pressures faced by Indian generic firms in the United States, according to the company’s letter.