SEC, Adanis move for consent judgments in Adani Green Bond issue

In addition, the final judgments, if approved by the court, would order Gautam Adani and Sagar Adani to pay civil monetary penalties of $ 6 million and $12 million, respectively, SEC said.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has sought the entry of final consent judgments against Gautam Adani and Sagar Adani, whom it had earlier accused of making false and misleading statements linked to a 2021 bond offering by Adani Green Energy Ltd.

According to SEC, without admitting or denying the allegations in the complaint, Gautam Adani and Sagar Adani each consented to the entry of final judgments, subject to court approval, that would permanently enjoin each from violating the US laws.

In addition, the final judgments, if approved by the court, would order Gautam Adani and Sagar Adani to pay civil monetary penalties of $ 6 million and $12 million, respectively, SEC said.