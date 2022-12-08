Sebi’s 2018 show cause notice to ICICI, Kochhar: Order pending

Even as the Bombay High Court in its order last month refused an interim relief to ICICI Bank’s former CEO Chanda Kochhar in her suit against her former employer, seeking entitlements and retirement benefits, the Securities and Exchange Board of India is yet to take a decision on the show cause notice it had issued to the bank and Kochhar in 2018.

In May 2018, the capital markets regulator, SEBI issued a show cause notice to ICICI Bank and its erstwhile MD and CEO Chanda Kochhar where it alleged that the bank had violated regulations 4(1)(h) and 5 of the Sebi (Listing Obligations Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015. These regulations deal with disclosure and obligations for listed entities and their key managerial personnel. This followed Sebi’s investigation into news reports in the month of March 2018, regarding credit facilities extended by the bank to entities belonging to the Videocon Group and other issues pertaining to allegations of conflict of interest between Ms Kochhar and Videocon Group entities and its promoter Venugopal Dhoot. The order in the matter is yet to come.

While Kochhar had opted for early retirement on October 4, 2018, the bank had on January 30, 2019 terminated her w.e.f October 4, 2018. At the time of her early retirement, Kochhar held 6,90,000 shares of the bank through exercise of ESOPs.

In its order dated November 10, 2022 Mumbai High Court restrained Kochhar from dealing with any of the 6,90,000 ESOPs already exercised by her in the period between October 4, 2018 and January 30, 2019 and further told to disclose if she sold the shares and any gains made from such sale.

Incidentally, Sebi’s decision with regard to the show cause notice issued in May 2018, will also decide upon, among other matters, impounding of proceeds of sale of shares through exercise of ESOPs between October 4, 2018 and January 30, 2019.

Legal experts close to the matter say that while the bank had submitted its response and justice Srikrishna report to Sebi, the capital markets regulator is yet to come out with its order on the same.

An email sent to Sebi did not elicit any response.