Sebi restrains Hotel Leela from selling properties to Brookfield

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has barred cash-strapped Hotel Leelaventure from selling its four hotels and other assets to Canadian investment fund Brookfield Asset Management till further directions.

In its letter to Hotel Leelaventure, Sebi said it has received representations from ITC, which has moved the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) against Hotel Leelaventure alleging “oppression and mismanagement”. It has also received a representation from minority shareholder Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) on the issue.

On March 18, Hotel Leelaventure Ltd (HLVL) had announced sale of its four hotels in Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi and Udaipur, as well as a property to Canadian investment fund Brookfield for Rs 3,950 crore. It had sought shareholders approval and voting is scheduled to end on April 24. “While representations are being examined by Sebi, in view of paucity of time involved and in the interest of investors in securities, you are advised to ensure that none of the transactions proposed in the postal ballot notice dated March 18 are acted upon till further directions from Sebi,” Sebi said in its letter to Hotel Leela. ITC had on Tuesday moved the Mumbai bench of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) against Hotel Leelaventure alleging oppression and mismanagement. ITC, along with the petition, had also filed two applications seeking urgent hearing and waiver of the requirement of minimum threshold of 10 per cent shareholding.

ITC holds a total of 7.92 per cent stake in Hotel Leelaventure Ltd (HLVL). LIC of India Future plus Growth Fund holds 2.36 per cent stake in the company. Shares of Hotel Leela rose by 4.38 per cent to Rs 10.97 on the BSE on Wednesday. ITC’s petition in the NCLT, Mumbai, noted that “from the limited inspection provided, it became clear that the proposed transaction would have the effect of transferring a substantial part of the assets of Respondent No. 1 in favour of Brookfield for an amount of Rs 4,250 crore. Of this, total consideration, Rs 2,950 crore would be paid to the lenders of Respondent No 1 (with Rs 1,960 crore being paid to Respondent No 16) and Rs 300 crore being paid to the promoters of Respondent No.1”. Respondent No1 refers to Hotel Leelaventure while Respondent No 16 refers to JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Company (ARC).

ITC’s petition also noted that “not only is such an arrangement illegal, even if one were to assume that it were not illegal, the arrangement is evidently oppressive and prejudicial to the interests of the minority shareholders of Respondent No. 1”. The petition has been filed under Section 241 of the Companies Act, 2013.

Marking promoters of Hotel Leelaventure and JM Financial ARC as respondents, ITC has claimed the proposed transaction is prejudicial and even fraudulent, leaving Hotel Leelaventure a mere shell with only liabilities benefitting promoters while leaving minority shareholders holding worthless shares with no underlying business or assets. The petition noted that JM Financial ARC and the promoters were not identified as “related parties” although JM Financial ARC holds a stake of 26 per cent in Hotel Leela, following conversion of a part of its loan amounting to about Rs 275 crore in September 2017.

Hotel Leelaventure, originally promoted by Capt. Krishnan Nair, has proposed to sell the hotel business, together with all assets and liabilities of the hotels in Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi and Udaipur on a slump sale basis as a going concern, it said in a stock exchange filing. The sale proceeds will go to the lenders towards debt repayment as part of the restructuring plan.

However, the company will operate the hotel in Mumbai and own certain land in Hyderabad and joint development project of residential apartments with Prestige Developers in Bengaluru. Brookfield will have a right of first refusal over the company’s hotel in Mumbai as part of the transaction. The sale will also include 100 per cent shareholding of the company in Leela Palaces and Resorts Limited.