Sebi initiates forensic audits of 2 Future companies

August 5, 2022 4:02:02 am
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has initiated forensic audit into the financial statements of Future Retail (FRL) and Future Supply Chain Solutions (FSC) over concerns of improper disclosure of financial information.
The markets regulator has also appointed Chokshi & Chokshi LLP, a chartered accountant firm, as the forensic auditor, two Future Group companies informed the stock exchange in separate statements. “The Sebi has reasonable grounds to believe that the disclosure of financial information and the business transactions in the matter of FRL have been dealt with in a manner which may be detrimental to the interest of the investors or the securities markets…,” Future Enterprises (FEL), one of the group companies said in a regulatory update.
“…an intermediary or a person associated with the securities market may have violated the provisions of the Sebi Act,” the regulatory filing said, quoting a letter it received from Sebi. The letter, an email, was addressed to FRL’s resolution professional, it added.
The audit is with respect to consolidated financial statements and account books of FRL and some other entities for the financial years ended March 2020, March 2021 and March 2022, it said. Another group company FSC, in a separate statement said an audit of the company would also be conducted. FE
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Taiwan and Ukraine’Premium
Taiwan and Ukraine: How two crises, 5,000 miles apart, are linkedPremium
Latest News
Maharashtra surpasses last year’s swine flu tally by 42.6%
Citizens to enjoy rides in first AC double-decker bus from September: BEST
Students boycott meals cooked by Dalits, say contractor; officials say no caste bias
Haryana fire officer under fire for delay in providing RTI information
CWG 2022: Ghosal-Pallikal power into mixed doubles quarterfinals
Expecting one of our trustees to be included in new trust: Harijan Sevak Sangh
Illustrated book on oral health for children released at PGI
Sex racket busted at Pune spa; 5 booked, 4 women rescued
Newborn girl rescued after buried alive in Sabarkantha
Cong discusses first list of candidates for Assembly polls in Ahmedabad meet
PM inaugurates hospital in Dharampur
Kerala Skater’s body handed over to kin after autopsy