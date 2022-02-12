Sebi bans Anil Ambani, RHFL, 3 others from market

Market regulator Sebi on Friday restrained Reliance Home Finance Ltd (RHFL), industrialist Anil Ambani and three other individuals from the securities market until further orders for alleged fraudulent activities related to the company. The three other individuals are Amit Bapna, Ravindra Sudhakar and Pinkesh R Shah.

In an interim order issued on Friday, Sebi also restrained the individuals from ”associating themselves with any intermediary registered with Sebi, any listed public company or acting directors/ promoters of any public company which intends to raise money from the public till further orders.”

“The way the chairman of the group, the CEO and the CFOs have conducted themselves in extending gratuitous treatment to the GPCL (general purpose corporate loan) borrower entities, gives a clear indication that the destination of the funds lent by RHFL was already known to the noticee numbers 1 to 5 (RHFL, Anil Ambani, Amit Bapna, Ravindra Sudhakar and Pinkesh R Shah) at the time of sanctioning itself,” the Sebi order said.

“It is apparent that under a well drafted scheme, these Noticees devised an artifice to ensure the siphoning of funds to the benefit of the promoter related entities by layering the lending operations through GPCL borrower entities,” Sebi said. Under the circumstances, concealing such material information which were apparently very much in the knowledge of aforesaid KMPs (key managerial persons), cannot be said to be an act that can lead to disclosure of true and fair picture of the affairs of the company in the financial statements, it said.

By covering up such loan transactions with potentially promoter linked parties, the CEO has also mispresented before the Risk Management Committee (RMC) that such GPC loans were in the category of ‘construction finance’ or ‘exposure to commercial real estate’. “However, in reality, none of the said GPC loan funds was sanctioned or ever used for the said purposes, as stated by the CEO before the RMC,” Sebi said.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Sebi penalises NSE, former MDs

Sebi on Friday penalised the NSE and its former MDs and CEOs, Chitra Ramkrishna and Ravi Narain, and others for violating securities contract rules in a case related to the appointment of Anand Subramanian as group operating officer and advisor to the MD. The regulator has levied a fine of Rs 3 crore on Ramkrishna, Rs 2 crore each on the NSE, Narain and Subramanian and Rs 6 lakh on V R Narasimhan, who was the chief regulatory officer and chief compliance officer.

The Sebi order said 100 loan cases amounting to Rs 8,884.46 crore were still outstanding in the books of RHFL. The amount of Rs 8,884.46 crore was first transferred to 43 potentially indirectly linked entities, or PILEs, out of which an amount of Rs 8,847.74 crore was onward transferred to 19 entities. Of this, 14 entities were reportedly found to be group companies and other PILE entities bearing close nexus with the promoter group (Anil Ambani group). Sebi investigation relied on forensic audits conducted by Bank of Baroda.

According to Sebi, the Noticee No 1 (RHFL) is also alleged to have acted not only in gross derogation of its own lending policy and procedure, but also in gross violation of provisions of securities laws, where it has been observed that in order to benefit certain promoter related entities, a conduit layer of GPC loans has been created only to hoodwink the public and other stakeholders. “The Noticee No 1 was well cognizant of the fact that the loans being disbursed to the GPCL borrowers were not meant for their working capital requirement but were destined to reach the hands of the promoter related entities,” Sebi said.

“Further, in a blatant display of impropriety and dishonesty, the Noticee No 2 (Anil Ambani) — not even holding the post of an Executive Director in the company — by misusing his controlling powers, is seen to have sanctioned loans to certain connected entities,” the Sebi order said.