SC stays NCLAT order reinstating Cyrus Mistry as executive chairman of Tata group

National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Wednesday ordered the restoration of Cyrus Mistry as the Executive Chairman of Tata Sons. (File photo) National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Wednesday ordered the restoration of Cyrus Mistry as the Executive Chairman of Tata Sons. (File photo)

In a setback for Cyrus Mistry, the Supreme Court Friday put on hold a National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) order reinstating him as executive chairman of Tata group.

The matter was listed before a bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant.

Tata Sons Private Limited (TSPL) had challenged the December 18 decision of the tribunal that gave a big relief to Cyrus Investment Pvt Ltd and Mistry, restoring him as the executive chairman of TSPL.

It sought the setting aside of the judgment in toto alleging it was “completely inconsistent with the annals of corporate law” and reflected “non-appreciation of facts”, which was “untenable in law”.

The NCLAT also ruled that the appointment of N Chandrasekaran as head of the holding company of the $110-billion salt-to-software conglomerate was illegal. The Tatas in their plea stated that the verdict by NCLAT “undermined corporate democracy” and the “rights” of its board of directors.

Cyrus Mistry, however, clarified that he was not interest in taking up the role as executive chairman. “To dispel the misinformation campaign being conducted, I intend to make it clear that despite the NCLAT order in my favour, I will not be pursuing the executive chairmanship of Tata Sons, or directorship of TCS, Tata Teleservices or Tata Industries.

“I will however vigorously pursue all options to protect our rights as a minority shareholder, including that of resuming the thirty-year history of a seat at the Board of Tata Sons and the incorporation of the highest standards of corporate governance and transparency at Tata Sons,” he said.

In the last three years, both in conduct and in their statements to the world at large, Tata Group’s leadership has shown scant respect for the rights of minority shareholders, Mistry said, adding that it is time the Group’s management introspects and reflects on its conduct as it embarks on future actions.

“I am humbled by the NCLAT order, which after review of the enormous material on record, recognized the illegal manner in which I was removed and the oppressive and prejudicial conduct of Mr. Tata and other Trustees,” he said.

