Friday, January 21, 2022
SC upholds Gujarat’s Rs 480-cr tax claim on ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel

🔴 A Bench set aside the Gujarat High Court’s May 2016 judgment that had upheld the Gujarat Value Added Tax Tribunal’s order that held Essar Steel (ESL) was entitled to the exemption from payment of purchase tax.

Written by Indu Bhan | New Delhi |
January 22, 2022 1:35:18 am
Gujarat, Gujarat news, tax exemption, Gujarat Value Added Tax, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India, Supreme Court, Business news, Indian express business news, Indian express, Indian express news, Current AffairsThe Supreme Court (File)

Upholding the Gujarat tax department’s levy of Rs 480 crore purchase tax on ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (erstwhile Essar Steel), the Supreme Court on Friday held that the company was not entitled to any exemption from payment of the tax as it violated the 1992 incentive policy.

A Bench set aside the Gujarat High Court’s May 2016 judgment that had upheld the Gujarat Value Added Tax Tribunal’s order that held Essar Steel (ESL) was entitled to the exemption from payment of purchase tax.

