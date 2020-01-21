SC clears govt-appointed board to take over debt-laden Unitech

“The idea of a professional board is to allow them to take control of the company and complete the pending projects in the interest of homebuyers,” a two-judge SC bench, led by Justice DY Chandrachud, said. (File) “The idea of a professional board is to allow them to take control of the company and complete the pending projects in the interest of homebuyers,” a two-judge SC bench, led by Justice DY Chandrachud, said. (File)

The Supreme Court on Monday allowed the central government to supersede the present board of directors at Unitech Limited, and said that the new board will submit a status report within two months. “The idea of a professional board is to allow them to take control of the company and complete the pending projects in the interest of homebuyers,” a two-judge SC bench, led by Justice DY Chandrachud, said.

The new seven-member board — to be led by former National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) chairman Yudvir Singh Malik — will also have former NBCC India chairman Anoop Kumar Mittal and managing director of Mumbai-based Hiranandani group Niranjan Hiranandani as its directors, the apex court said. The SC bench, however, refused to allow the debt-laden real estate group’s founder Ramesh Chandra to be a part of the new board of directors.

Agreeing to nearly all conditions laid down by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs in its affidavit detailing the board take over plan, the apex court said there would also be a two-month moratorium and immunity from any legal proceedings against the company’s management. Any proceedings initiated against the company subsequent to any court order, would also stand suspended for now, the two-judge bench said.

Investigating agencies will, however, be at liberty to probe irregularities against the company, and its promoters Sanjay Chandra and his brother Ajay Chandra. The Chandra brothers are currently lodged in Tihar jail for allegedly siphoning off homebuyers’ money.

A retired SC judge will also be appointed to monitor the resolution feedback being framed by the new board, the apex court added.

The erstwhile committee, led by Justice S N Dhingra, which was looking after the work of selling the company’s assets and using the proceeds towards completion of projects, will continue working until the new board of directors comes up with a final resolution framework, the top court said.

In its proposal to take over the board of directors at Unitech, the Centre had refused to infuse any funds into the pending projects of the real estate group, but said that it would look to realise pending monies from homebuyers and by selling assets of the company.

The government’s decision to take over the management of the company comes following a suggestion by the SC. In December last year, the apex court had asked the central government if it would revisit its 2017 proposal to take over the board at Unitech, so as to ensure timely completion of the pending projects of the company.

The Centre had, in 2017, moved a plea before the National Company Law Tribunal, in which it had sought suspension of the incumbent directors of the real estate firm. The government, however, soon withdrew its plea after the apex court stayed the move.

