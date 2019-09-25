Supreme Court allows Amtek Auto RP to invite fresh bids

The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowing the resolution professional (RP) and lenders of debt-hit Amtek Auto to invite fresh bids for the insolvent company within 21 days. It also asked the firm’s Committee of Creditors (CoC) to decide on final resolution plan within two weeks thereafter.

Advertising

Tuesday’s order saved the auto components manufacturer from liquidation after no resolution was found within the 270-day deadline, after UK-based Liberty House — the successful bidder — backed out citing technical reasons.

A three-judge Bench led by justice Arun Mishra asked the RP to publish advertisements for fresh bids on Wednesday. The CoC has 21 days to seek bids and will have to take a call on final bid in two weeks thereafter. The final decision on the resolution plan has to be placed before the SC on November 5 as the deadline for resolution is November 15.

The apex court had earlier on September 6 stayed the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal’s decision that ordered liquidation of Amtek Auto.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the lenders, requested the Bench to extend the time for resolution and allow the CoC to invite fresh bids. Amtek Auto has a liability of around Rs 11,500 crore. —FE