Sandip Somany takes over as new FICCI President; Star India’s joins as VP

Sanitary ware firm HSIL’s CMD Sandip Somany has been elected as the new President of Ficci, the chamber said Monday.

Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director of the Apollo Hospitals Group, has now been elevated as the Senior Vice President of Ficci, whereas Uday Shankar, Chairman and CEO of Star India, has joined the chamber as the Vice President.

In a statement, the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Ficci) said, Somany will be working closely with the government and business leaders towards spearheading the country’s economic growth.

He was previously working as the Senior Vice President of the chamber. “I look forward to engaging with industry stalwarts and leaders to foster an ecosystem of innovation and growth, together building consensus between industry and policy,” he added.

Somany holds a degree from the University of California, (US) and has a Bachelor’s degree from the Delhi University. Reddy graduated in Science from the Women’s Christian College in Chennai. Shankar, a former journalist, holds an M Phil in Economic History from the Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi.