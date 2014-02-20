Samsung shifts focus to enterprise

If the indicators at the South West Asia edition of the annual Samsung Forum in Bali is anything to go by, the tech giant now has serious plans for the enterprise space.

Its biggest announcement for India was arguably the Samsung Galaxy NotePRO, a 12.2-inch tablet aimed at the enterprise segment with its productivity-centric features.

Country head Vineet Taneja estimated that the serious buyers, who need the productivity, would be at least 1,00,000. For a tablet that cost Rs 64,900, that would be a good number to start with.

Interestingly, this new tablet will also support Knox, Samsung’s enterprise solution for top-end Android devices. But Knox has been there for at least a year, and enterprise business head Sameer Garde told The Indian Express that customers are showing interest because many employees were bringing their own devices. “Since most of these are Android devices, CIOs are trying to find our how to make it safer,” he said, explaining the importance of Knox for IT departments of companies.

Taneja said the recent spectrum auctions have given the company confidence that 3G will become robust and LTE will continue to expand. “2014 will be a good year for mobile market,” he added.

BD Park, Samsung Electronics’ president and CEO for South West Asia, said the company will focus on bringing in smarter experiences for its customers, of which there are more and more every year.

The company also showed its intent to capture more space in the camera segment. It announced a new NX30 mirrorless camera along with the Galaxy Camera 2.

The other announcements were a 5-inch Galaxy Grand Neo at Rs 18,450, a seven-inch Tab3 Neo priced at Rs 16,490 and a Samsung Galaxy Note 3 Neo. The company also announced new Curved UDH TVs in 78, 65 and 55 inch sizes for India.

The author is in Bali on the invitation of Samsung India.

Samsung

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App