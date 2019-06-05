Sahara India to roll out range of electric vehicles

Conglomerate Sahara India Pariwar on Tuesday announced its foray into automobile sector, with electric vehicles range ‘Sahara Evols’.

Advertising

Variants of electric scooters, motorcycles, three-wheelers and cargo vehicles will be launched by the company. It is also introducing a network of battery charging cum swapping stations.

‘Sahara Evols’, while starting from Lucknow, shall establish its ecosystem in Tier II and Tier III cities of India by the end of this financial year, in a phase wise manner.

Subsequently, in the next financial year it shall be rolling out its products and services, pan-India.

Sahara India Pariwar Chairman Subrato Roy Sahara said, “The Sahara Evols range of electric vehicles is going to be our contribution in this direction – towards alternate, sustainable and eco-friendly modes of transportation.”