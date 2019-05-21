Runwal Group, Warburg Pincus form JV for retail mall platform, to invest over Rs 2,794 crore

Runwal group on Monday signed a joint venture deal with an affiliate of global private equity firm Warburg Pincus to launch a retail mall platform across tier 1, tier 2 and tier 3 cities in India.

An investment of Rs 2,794.24 crore is committed with an equal contribution by both partners to develop institutional grade shopping malls. The parties would further raise around Rs 4,191 crore as debt to create a corpus of nearly Rs 6,986 crore ($1 billion).

Warburg Pincus India managing director Anish Saraf said, “With growing middle class and expansion of branded retail, shopping malls present a meaningful opportunity to participate in India’s consumption story. Along with Runwal group, which has strong retail knowledge and operational experience, and our ability to support the creation of leading enterprises in the market, this JV will enable us to benefit from India’s long term growth potential”.

This investment would mark the first mall asset being backed by Warburg in India.

According to a report by Anarock Capital, the private equity inflow in retail jumped to over $1.2 billion (about Rs 7,735.2 crore) between 2017 and 2018, and $600 million (about Rs 3,927 crore) between 2015 and 2016.

Anarock Capital MD and CEO Shobbit Agarwal said that unlike the commercial office sector, retail is geography-agnostic to some extent as its success depends on the spending power of the target audience. As a result, shopping malls in tier 2 and tier 3 cities have led to an increase in rentals and profitability of developers and caused PE investors to consider investments options other than tier 1 cities, he added. —FE