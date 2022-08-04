scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 03, 2022

‘Rs 2,217-crore Customs duty evasion’: DRI notice to Vivo India

A showcause notice has been issued to the company for misdeclaration that resulted in alleged wrongful availment of ineligible duty exemption benefits by Vivo India, amounting to Rs 2,217 crore.

By: ENS Economic Bureau | New Delhi |
August 4, 2022 4:07:20 am
Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Vivo Communication Technology, Vivo India, Vivo, Business news, Indian express business news, Indian express, Indian express news, Current AffairsVivo Mobile India Pvt Ltd, or Vivo India, is a subsidiary company of Vivo Communication Technology Co Ltd, Guangdong, China, and is engaged in the business of manufacturing, assembling, wholesale trading as well as distribution of mobile handsets and accessories.

In another case of tax evasion against a Chinese cellphone maker, the Finance Ministry on Wednesday said that the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has detected customs duty evasion of around Rs 2,217 crore by Vivo India, a subsidiary of China-based Vivo Communication Technology.

A showcause notice has been issued to the company for misdeclaration that resulted in alleged wrongful availment of ineligible duty exemption benefits by Vivo India, amounting to Rs 2,217 crore. Queries sent to Vivo India by The Indian Express were unsanswered by press time.

“During the course of investigation, searches were conducted by DRI officers at the factory premises of M/s Vivo India, which led to the recovery of incriminating evidence indicating wilful mis-declaration in the description of certain items imported by M/s Vivo India, for use in the manufacture of mobile phones. This mis-declaration resulted in wrongful availment of ineligible duty exemption benefits by M/s Vivo India, amounting to Rs 2,217 crore,” the Finance Ministry statement said.

It added that the company has “voluntarily deposited” Rs 60 crore towards discharge of their differential duty liability.

Vivo Mobile India Pvt Ltd, or Vivo India, is a subsidiary company of Vivo Communication Technology Co Ltd, Guangdong, China, and is engaged in the business of manufacturing, assembling, wholesale trading as well as distribution of mobile handsets and accessories.

Last month, in another set of investigations conducted by the DRI, a showcause notice demanding a duty of Rs 4,389 crore was issued to Oppo Mobiles India Pvt Ltd. The tax authorities had alleged duty evasion by misdeclaration of imports by Oppo India along with alleging that the company has made provisions for payment of “royalty” and “licence fee” to various multinational companies, including those based in China, in lieu of use of proprietary technology/ brand/IPR licence etc.

