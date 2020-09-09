Royal Enfield to set up assembly unit in Argentina

Brazil, Argentina and Colombia are the three most important markets for Royal Enfield in Latin America. (File photo)

Bike-manufacturer Royal Enfield on Wednesday said it would commence assembly of motorcycles in Argentina thereby becoming the first such facility to be set up outside Chennai.

Royal Enfield would commence local assembly of motorcycles in partnership with Grupo Simpa.

The unit would be located at Campana in Buenos Aires, a company statement said here.

Grupo Simpa has been Royal Enfield’s local distributor since 2018 and Wednesday’s announcement was significant as it would be the first time in the history of Royal Enfield that motorcycles would be assembled and produced outside the company’s manufacturing facilities located in Chennai.

To begin with, the facility would locally assemble three motorcycles — Himalayan, Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 beginning this month, the statement said.

“Royal Enfield has been working steadily to grow and expand the middleweight motorcycling segment (250cc-750cc) globally and also to increase our footprint in important global markets. We have been pursuing our plans to set up local assembly units across specific markets in Asia-Pacific region and across south America,” company CEO Vinod K Dasari said.

“In the first of these (initiatives), we are happy to announce the first CKD assembly plant in Argentina,” he said.

On the reason to set up the unit in Argentina, he said, “Argentina and other South American countries have been an important market for Royal Enfield. The local terrain and topography create a perfect canvas for riding our motorcycles. Ever since we commenced sales in 2018, we have received a resounding response.”

“Our decision to start assembling our motorcycles in Argentina is testament to our long-term commitment and increasing confidence in the market,” he said.

Brazil, Argentina and Colombia are the three most important markets for Royal Enfield in Latin America.

Royal Enfield motorcycles reach consumers in more than 60 countries through 660 dealerships and 82 exclusive brand stores, the statement said.

Royal Enfield had set up its first store in Buenos Aires.

Since 2018, the company has expanded its retail network and currently has five exclusive stores in that country.

Royal Enfield has 31 exclusive stores and 40 other retail touchpoints in Latin American countries, the statement added.

