Friday, October 02, 2020
Royal Enfield sales fall 1% to 60,041 units in September

Domestic sales were at 55,910 units last month as against 54,858 units in September 2019, a growth of two per cent, Royal Enfield said.

By: PTI | New Delhi | October 2, 2020 11:41:15 am
A Royal Enfield Motors Ltd. Classic 350 motorcycle stands on the production line at the company's manufacturing facility in Chennai, India (Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg)

Motorcycle maker Royal Enfield on Friday reported a 1 per cent increase in its total sales at 60,041 units in September.

The company had sold a total of 59,500 units in the corresponding month last year, Royal Enfield said in a statement.

Domestic sales were at 55,910 units last month as against 54,858 units in September 2019, a growth of two per cent, it said.

Exports were, however, down 11 per cent to 4,131 units as compared to 4,642 units in the year-ago month, the company added.

