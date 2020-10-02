Royal Enfield sales fall 1% to 60,041 units in September

A Royal Enfield Motors Ltd. Classic 350 motorcycle stands on the production line at the company's manufacturing facility in Chennai, India (Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg)

Motorcycle maker Royal Enfield on Friday reported a 1 per cent increase in its total sales at 60,041 units in September.

The company had sold a total of 59,500 units in the corresponding month last year, Royal Enfield said in a statement.

Domestic sales were at 55,910 units last month as against 54,858 units in September 2019, a growth of two per cent, it said.

Exports were, however, down 11 per cent to 4,131 units as compared to 4,642 units in the year-ago month, the company added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.