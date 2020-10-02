Royal Enfield sales fall 1% to 60,041 units in September

By: PTI | New Delhi | October 2, 2020 11:41:15 am
Motorcycle maker Royal Enfield on Friday reported a 1 per cent increase in its total sales at 60,041 units in September.
The company had sold a total of 59,500 units in the corresponding month last year, Royal Enfield said in a statement.
Domestic sales were at 55,910 units last month as against 54,858 units in September 2019, a growth of two per cent, it said.
Exports were, however, down 11 per cent to 4,131 units as compared to 4,642 units in the year-ago month, the company added.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.