Royal Enfield reports sale of 91 units in April

The company, a part of Eicher Motors, said it suspended operations and production across its factories, technology centres in India and the UK, all company offices and dealerships in the country starting March 23, 2020. The company, a part of Eicher Motors, said it suspended operations and production across its factories, technology centres in India and the UK, all company offices and dealerships in the country starting March 23, 2020.

Niche bike manufacturer Royal Enfield on Friday said it sold 91 units last month due to suspension of production activities amid coronavirus pandemic.

Due to complete halt in operations, Royal Enfield has reported sales of 91 units for the month of April, the company said in a statement.

The company, a part of Eicher Motors, said it suspended operations and production across its factories, technology centres in India and the UK, all company offices and dealerships in the country starting March 23, 2020.

For the month of April, Royal Enfield’s manufacturing facilities across Tiruvottiyur, Oragadam and Vallam Vadagal in Chennai and the entire supply chain including the company’s dealerships across India, remained closed in compliance with the government directives, it added.

The company will continue to closely monitor the situation and take appropriate action as per the regulatory and administrative guidance, it noted.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.