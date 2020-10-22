Royal Enfield Meteor 350 to be unveiled on Nov 6: Here’s what you need to know

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is expected to feature a 350cc single-cylinder, air-cooled, long-stroke engine, which is likely to be paired with a 6-speed gearbox. (File photo)

Eicher Motors-owned Royal Enfield is set to rollout its new Meteor 350 next month. The premium bike manufacturer is finally set to unveil Royal Enfield Meteor 350 on November 6 after quite a few delays. It will be replacing the current Thunderbird 350X.

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is expected to feature a 350cc single-cylinder, air-cooled, long-stroke engine, which is likely to be paired with a 6-speed gearbox. It will be BS6-compliant and expected to make 20.5 hp and 27 Nm of torque.

The Meteor 350 is likely to be priced in the range of Rs 1.60-1.75 lakh (ex-showroom) and it will be competing against Honda H’Ness CB350 and Jawa Perak.

According to industry reports, the Meteor 350 is going to be available in three variants – Fireball, Stellar and Supernova. In terms of colours, the Meteor 350 expected to be available in seven body colours – Fireball Yellow, Fireball Red, Stellar Red Metallic, Stellar Black Matte, Stellar Blue Metallic, Supernova Brown, and Supernova Blue.

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is also likely to come with some modern features such as a new twin-pod cluster instrument console with bluetooth connectivity.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd