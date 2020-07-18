Roshni Nadar Malhotra is new HCL Tech chief; 1st female head of listed Indian IT co

Roshni came on the board of HCL Technologies in 2013 and was Vice-Chairperson. Roshni came on the board of HCL Technologies in 2013 and was Vice-Chairperson.

Roshni Nadar Malhotra was appointed the chairperson of HCL Technologies on Friday, after her father Shiv Nadar stepped down as the chairman of the company. With this, Roshni became the first woman to head a listed Indian IT company and she will now led India’s 13th most valuable company, having a market capitalisation of Rs 1.69 lakh crore.

Shiv Nadar would continue to be the managing director of the company with designation as chief strategy officer, the company said in a statement. He is also the chairman of HCL Corporation — the group holding company.

An MBA from the Kellogg Graduate School of Management, Roshni worked with Sky News UK and CNN America as a news producer before joining HCL Corporation in 2009. While she was appointed as executive director of the company within a year, she is currently the CEO and ED of HCL Corporation and is responsible for providing strategic guidance to the organisation.

She joined the board of HCL Technologies in 2013 and was the vice chairperson before being elevated to chairperson. Roshni is also Trustee of the Shiv Nadar Foundation.

According to the latest Hurun rich List, Roshni is India’s richest woman with a net worth of Rs 36,800 crore. In 2019, she ranked 54th on the Forbes World’s 100 Most Powerful Women list.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd