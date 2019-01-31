RoC initiates probe into DHFL over ‘fraud’

The Registrar of Companies (RoC) in Mumbai has initiated a preliminary enquiry into Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DHFL), after investigative news website Cobrapost on January 29 alleged that the “primary promoters of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited and their associate companies have committed a systemic fraud” to siphon off public money to the tune of Rs 31,000 crore through shell companies.

According to official sources, the RoC team has begun spot verification of the registered address of the so-called shell companies allegedly associated with DHFL. “So far, the team has found that at least 10 firms associated with DHFL and named by Cobrapost do not exist at their registered address,” said an official from RoC.

DHFL on Wednesday said the Cobrapost report was unfounded and malicious, and that it had engaged lawyers to defend itself.

Cobrapost alleged that the scam has been pulled off mainly by sanctioning and disbursing funds in secured and unsecured loans to dubious shell/pass-through companies, related to DHFL’s own primary stakeholders Kapil Wadhawan, Aruna Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan through their proxies and associates, which have in turn passed the money on to

companies controlled by the Wadhawans.

“The money has been used to buy shares/equity and other private assets in India and abroad, including in countries like UK, Dubai, Sri Lanka and Mauritius,” creating offshore assets of around Rs 4,000 crore, Cobrapost said.

The website also alleged that DHFL advanced monies to several companies in Gujarat and Karnataka around state elections, and also gave donations to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“… donations of Rs 19.5 crore have been given to the BJP between the financial years 2014–15 and 2016–17 by RKW Developers Pvt. Ltd., Skill Realtors Pvt. Ltd. and Darshan Developers Pvt. Ltd., respectively, although they were not entitled to do so. All these donors are linked to the Wadhawans,” Cobrapost said.

The website added it has identified 45 companies which were used by Wadhwans as vehicles to siphon off funds from DHFL and were given loans in excess of Rs 14,282 crore.