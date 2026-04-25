Risk posed by Mythos: Anthropic in talks with India to safeguard critical infra

Even as it held back commercial deployment citing all these concerns, Anthropic parallely announced Project Glasswing, which aims to assist companies that hope to use Mythos to step up cyber-defences before it is widely released.

Anthropic is talking to several governments, including that of India, to help safeguard critical infrastructure — banking, energy, telecom — in the face of cybersecurity risks posed by its powerful AI model, Mythos, The Indian Express has learnt.

“Anthropic is actively engaging with a broad range of governments, including India. There are ongoing discussions which are very constructive. The conversations are centred around securing critical infrastructure.

There is a belief within Anthropic that allied democracies need access to defence capabilities against powerful AI models,” a source close to the company said on condition of anonymity.

The company is also coordinating very closely with the US government on three things — the timing, scope, and the structure of providing access to Mythos to Washington so that they can study the system and prepare defensive measures against its risks.