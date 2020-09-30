Reliance Retail stake sale: General Atlantic invests Rs 3,675 crore for 0.84% stake in RIL’s retail arm

Signage for Reliance Digital Retail Ltd., a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd., is displayed outside a company store in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. (Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg)

Oil-to-telecom behemoth Reliance Industries (RIL) on Wednesday announced that US-based private equity firm General Atlantic will invest Rs 3,675 crore in its retail arm Reliance Retail (RRVL) for a 0.84 per cent stake. The latest investment values RRVL at a pre-money equity value of Rs 4.285 lakh crore, the company said in a statement.

This is the third stake deal done by the RIL subsidiary this month after Silver Lake and KKR. This is also General Atlantic’s second investment in a RIL subsidiary. The private equity firm had earlier invested Rs 6,598.38 crore in Jio Platforms earlier this year.

With the third investment this month, the country’s largest retail chain RRVL has raised a total of Rs 16,725 crore so far by selling 3.87 per cent stake. Out of this, Silver Lake has picked up 1.75 per cent for Rs 7,500 crore, while KKR has taken 1.28 per cent for Rs 5,550 crore.

