Eye on net-zero, RIL plans to be largest blue hydrogen producer

Saturday, February 12, 2022
Hydrogen is labelled blue whenever the carbon generated from steam reforming is captured and stored. Blue hydrogen is, therefore, sometimes referred to as carbon neutral as the emissions are not dispersed in the atmosphere.

By: ENS Economic Bureau | New Delhi |
February 13, 2022 3:43:13 am
Reliance Industries Ltd, zero-emission fuel, RIL zero-emission fuel, blue hydrogen, blue hydrogen producer, RIL blue hydrogen, Business news, Indian express business news, Indian express, Indian express news, Current AffairsRIL, which has set a net-zero carbon emission target for its businesses by 2035, is looking at blue hydrogen in the interim period to reducte cost of green hydrogen. (Reuters/File)

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) aims to become one of the largest producers of blue hydrogen globally, with a target of producing the zero-emission fuel at costs that will be half the global average.

In a presentation detailing the separation plan, RIL — the operator of the world’s largest oil refining complex — said it will repurpose a Rs 30,000 crore plant that currently converts petroleum coke into synthesis gas to produce blue hydrogen for $1.2-1.5 a kg.

Hydrogen is the cleanest form of known fuel. Depending on production methods, hydrogen can be grey, blue or green. Grey hydrogen is the most common form and is generated from natural gas, or methane, through a process called ‘steam reforming’.

