Eye on net-zero, RIL plans to be largest blue hydrogen producer

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) aims to become one of the largest producers of blue hydrogen globally, with a target of producing the zero-emission fuel at costs that will be half the global average.

In a presentation detailing the separation plan, RIL — the operator of the world’s largest oil refining complex — said it will repurpose a Rs 30,000 crore plant that currently converts petroleum coke into synthesis gas to produce blue hydrogen for $1.2-1.5 a kg.

Hydrogen is the cleanest form of known fuel. Depending on production methods, hydrogen can be grey, blue or green. Grey hydrogen is the most common form and is generated from natural gas, or methane, through a process called ‘steam reforming’.