RIL-ONGC row: ‘Government might appeal arbitration award’

Reliance Industries (RIL) has not been and will not be unjustly enriched by any production of gas migrated from adjacent ONGC field (98/2) in the course of performing its contractual right to “produce all hydrocarbons” from the contract area (its KG Basin fields), an arbitration tribunal, headed by Singapore-based arbitrator Lawrence GS Boo, has said in a 107-page, 2:1 order.

While the government is likely to exercise the option of appealing against the award that rejected the government’s $1.55-billion claim against RIL — a PTI report, quoting an unnamed senior government official said on Wednesday that the oil ministry was studying the arbitration award and “would go in for an appeal” — analysts warn this might not work.

The tribunal not only rejected the government’s claim, but also asked the government to pay RIL $8.3 million as compensation for legal costs incurred. —FE

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App