‘RIL developing Rs 75K cr green energy complex’: Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries has started developing the green energy complex in Jamnagar with an investment of Rs 75,000 crore over the next three years,

RIL chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani said on Friday.

Speaking at the International Climate Summit 2021, Ambani said, “Efforts are on globally to make green hydrogen most affordable fuel option by bringing down its cost to initially under US $ 2 per kg. India can set even more aggressive target of achieving under $ 1 per kg within a decade.”