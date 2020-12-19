RIL, BP start output from Asia’s deepest offshore field

Reliance Industries KG-D6's floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel is seen off the Bay of Bengal in this undated handout photo. (Reuters)

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and BP on Friday announced the start of production from the

R Cluster, the ultra-deep-water gas field in block KG D6 off the east coast of India. Located at a water depth of over 2,000 m, it is the deepest offshore gas field in Asia.

RIL and BP are developing three deepwater gas projects in block KG D6 — R Cluster, Satellites Cluster and MJ — which together are expected to meet 15 per cent of the country’s gas demand by 2023, RIL said. “These projects will utilise the existing hub infrastructure in KG D6 block. RIL is the operator of KG D6 with a 66.67 per cent participating interest and BP holds a 33.33 per cent participating interest,” it said in a statement.

According to RIL, R Cluster is the first of the three projects to come onstream.

