RIL, BP sign pact on fuel retail venture

UK oil giant BP and Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Monday signed a definitive agreement relating to the formation of their new Indian fuels and mobility joint venture (JV). This follows the initial heads of agreement signed in August this year. The JV is expected to be formed in the first half of 2020, subject to regulatory and other customary approvals.

“The new venture, a further development of RIL and BP’s longstanding partnership, will include an India-wide fuels retail service station network and aviation fuel marketing business. Building from RIL’s existing businesses, the partners expect the venture to co-create a world class fuels partnership to grow rapidly and help meet India’s fast-growing demands for energy and mobility,” RIL said in a statement.

The JV expects to expand from RIL’s current fuel retailing network of over 1,400 retail sites and 30 aviation fuel stations across India to up to 5,500 retail sites and 45 aviation fuel stations over next five years. Castrol lubricants will also be available across the JV’s network. The agreement was signed here by RIL CMD Mukesh Ambani and BP Group Chief Executive Bob Dudley. The partners intend to set up a new JV company, held 51 per cent by RIL and 49 per cent by BP.

Brookfield to invest in RIIHL

Mumbai: RIL on Monday said its wholly-owned subsidiary Reliance Industrial Investments and Holdings (RIIHL) has entered into binding agreements with Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, and its institutional partners, for an investment of Rs 25,215 crore in the units to be issued by Tower Infrastructure Trust. —FE

