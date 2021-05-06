Revolt Intellicorp hits pause button on fresh bookings

Revolt is first catering to the confirmed orders received in large numbers from the six cities, where it has a presence, the company said. (Image: Facebook/Revolt Motors)

RattanIndia-backed electric bike maker Revolt Intellicorp on Thursday said it has received strong response for Revolt EV bikes and has paused taking any fresh bookings owing to high demand.

Due to overbooking, Revolt has paused taking any fresh bookings on its website post receiving an overwhelming response from the consumers, the company said in a release.

The company said it will re-open the bookings after meeting the current set of orders in hand.

Listed company RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd had last week announced an investment of Rs 150 crore for acquiring substantial stake in the Gurugram-based company.

“We are overwhelmed with the response we have received from our customers across the six cities. We are currently overbooked and are committed to catering to the confirmed orders first. While we are extremely thrilled with the response, we are working hard to ramp up our production capacity,” said Rahul Sharma, Managing Director, Revolt, and Co-founder – Micromax, said.

Revolt comes in two variants — RV 300 and RV 400 — having a range of 150 kms on a single charge with a top speed of 100 kms/hour and full battery charge time of four hours. It has production lines in the Manesar auto hub in Haryana.

The 3.24 kWh battery has a warranty of 1,50,000 kms which is the highest for any EV two wheeler in the country, according to the release.

“We are thrilled to see the overwhelming response for Revolt bikes. It just reinforces our belief that there is a great demand for superior EV bikes in the country and Revolt is well placed to fulfil this rapid shift towards the EV mobility,” said Rajiv Rattan, Chairman, RattanIndia & Revolt Intellicorp.