Reviving demand: Maruti Suzuki cuts prices of select models by Rs 5,000

Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday reduced the prices of select models by Rs 5,000 (on ex-showroom prices). These models include all variants of Alto 800, Alto K10, Swift Diesel, Celerio, Baleno Diesel, Ignis, Dzire Diesel, Tour S Diesel, Vitara Brezza and S-Cross, MSI said in a statement.

These models are priced in the range of Rs 2.93 lakh and Rs 11.49 lakh. The new prices will be applicable from Wednesday across the country.

This reduction of price will be over and above the current promotional offers for the company’s vehicle range, it added.

The company said it is optimistic that the price reduction will bring down the cost of acquisition, especially for the entry-level customers. “This announcement around the festive season will help boost customer sentiment and revive the market to create demand,” MSI said.

The company’s price reduction comes days after the government cut corporate tax last week with an aim to help industry overcome slowdown.

Analysts believe that manufacturers need to give higher discounts to bring the inventory under control, which is still higher than normal, as the demand is weak in the first phase of the festive season. “OEMs will have to discount aggressively and reduce dispatches to bring inventory under control, with implications for H2FY20 earnings. OEMs could choose to pass the corporate tax cut benefit to customers, but this would imply only a 1-2 per cent additional discount,” analysts at Jefferies noted.

While it is expected that other manufacturers will also cut prices marginally to pent up demand and remain competitive, Hyundai Motor India, Tata Motors and Toyota denied any such move immediately, saying price cuts are not on the cards, so far.— FE & PTI